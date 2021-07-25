Mettalex Price Down 3.8% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $1.28 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00008447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

