Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,477.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,352.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $853.02 and a 1 year high of $1,482.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

