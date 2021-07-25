MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.69. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

MGE Energy stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 39,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in MGE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

