MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.61 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

