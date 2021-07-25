MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 27.9% Higher This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $388,239.04 and $31.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,055,761 coins and its circulating supply is 143,753,833 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

