Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is California State Teachers Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147,880 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Microsoft worth $3,453,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

