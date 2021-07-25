Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

