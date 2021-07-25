Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

