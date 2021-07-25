Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

