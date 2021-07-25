Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

