MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $75.28 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $75.28 million and $35.51 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00120482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00138531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.01 or 0.99791038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00865054 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.