Millennium Management LLC Acquires 451,426 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.33% of Himax Technologies worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

