Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

