Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,879,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,680,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 5.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

