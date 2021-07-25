Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,983,782 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,983,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,838,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

