Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,842,773 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 187.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.23% of Paya worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 308.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 2,134,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paya by 780.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,007,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

