Millennium Management LLC Buys 276,073 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,255.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.90 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

