Millennium Management LLC Buys 516,817 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 376.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,817 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Marathon Digital worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARA opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

