Millennium Management LLC Buys 710,049 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.88% of Option Care Health worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 424.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.