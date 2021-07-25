Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Sabre worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $11.60 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.