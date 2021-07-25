Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 150.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.