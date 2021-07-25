Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Athene worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $67,388,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

