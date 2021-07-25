Millennium Management LLC Has $28.21 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,605 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Morningstar worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.