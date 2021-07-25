Millennium Management LLC Has $28.45 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

