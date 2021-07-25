Millennium Management LLC Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 258.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $345.23 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

