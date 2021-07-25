Millennium Management LLC Has $32.22 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.15% of Tronox worth $32,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TROX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.