Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 42,895.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.43% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.