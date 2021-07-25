Millennium Management LLC Invests $31.13 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,787,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,133,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.45% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of PAX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

