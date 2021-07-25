Millennium Management LLC Makes New $29.43 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

