Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,934,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.13% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,087,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

