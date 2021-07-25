Millennium Management LLC Purchases 45,075 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.