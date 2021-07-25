Millennium Management LLC Purchases 605,756 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Energizer worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Energizer by 252.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Energizer by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.65 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

