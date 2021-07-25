Millennium Management LLC Purchases 916,948 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,948 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Eventbrite worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eventbrite by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eventbrite by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Eventbrite by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

