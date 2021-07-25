Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Allison Transmission worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

