Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of 10x Genomics worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $183.47 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.