MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of MiMedx Group worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDXG opened at $11.82 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

