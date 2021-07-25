Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $232.67 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $232.67 million and $5.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 181,598,159 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

