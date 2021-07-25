Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of Minerals Technologies worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

