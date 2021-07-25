Minereum (MNE) Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Minereum has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $34,923.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,812,879 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

