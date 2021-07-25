Mining Core Coin (MCC) Hits Market Cap of $17,527.62

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $17,527.62 and approximately $3,683.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

