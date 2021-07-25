Minter Network (BIP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,485.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $5,485.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00023352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.43 or 1.00106062 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,481,988,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,276,779,059 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

