Minter Network Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $15,488.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,485,298,736 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,089,169 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

