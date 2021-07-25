Mirror Protocol Trading Up 0.5% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $230.40 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,958.32 or 1.00113773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.00818619 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

