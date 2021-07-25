Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.98 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for approximately $146.65 or 0.00429895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and $48,440.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00118996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00139867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,212.86 or 1.00292664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00874442 BTC.

Mirrored Apple's total supply is 190,799 coins. Mirrored Apple's official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple's official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

