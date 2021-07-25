Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $372.47 or 0.01088135 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.41 million and $1.09 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00119629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00139321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.21 or 0.99990733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00866356 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,261 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

