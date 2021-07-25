Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 3.5% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.05 million and $54,590.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.53 or 0.00068446 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,407.13 or 1.00107782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00865535 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,319,906 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

