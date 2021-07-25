Mirrored United States Oil Fund 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $130,765.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $49.51 or 0.00138536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $130,765.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 542,699 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

