Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00258026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.