Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $160,192.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $267,015.75 and approximately $160,192.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022003 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002957 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,415,925 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.