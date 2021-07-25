ModiHost Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $126,773.03 and approximately $23,774.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $278.56 or 0.00810394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.